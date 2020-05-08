[Action required] Your RSS.app Trial has Expired – Fri May 08 2020

I tried several RSS feed generators and the one that worked best, aside from being the simplest, was RSS.app. It’s great how useful the tool can be for somebody that doesn’t know how to code.
Kiril Gantchev
CEO ofST6
I’ve long wanted an app that generates RSS feeds from social media sites, and while there are other options that do it (IFTTT, Zapier, etc.), this is the first one that is dead simple, and works out of the box.
Isaac Halvorson
iOS Developerhisaac
—
