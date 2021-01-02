DA NON PERDERE, ALLA SCOPERTA DEL PASSATO DELLA ROMAGNA. Uncharted Places – 1X02 – Castellaccio “HAI VISTO? LO ABBIAMO TROVATO!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Ed ecco la seconda puntata dedicata al Castellaccio (FC) della serie Uncharted Places!

Entrate insieme ai nostri archeologi in luoghi abbandonati e misteriosi, intrisi di storie e leggende.

“Sapere da dove veniamo, ci rivela dove andiamo”

Unitevi alla più grande delle avventure: la scoperta!

Sturumentazione tecnica:

Videocamera 1: DjI Osmo Pocket 1 (link: https://amzn.to/2WcXk5z

Videocamera 2: Dji Osmo Pocket 2 (link: https://amzn.to/3oOuiWc

Pc post-produzione: GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XB-8FR2130MH (link: https://amzn.to/2JZEH2G

English version

And here is the second episode dedicated to Castellaccio (FC) of the Uncharted Places series!

Enter with our archaeologists in abandoned and mysterious places, steeped in stories and legends.

“Knowing where we come from, tells us where we are going”

Join the greatest of adventures: discovery!

Technical instrumentation:

Videocamera 1: DjI Osmo Pocket 1 (link: https://amzn.to/2WcXk5z