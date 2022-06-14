    • Bellaria. Negoziante esasperata pensa di chiudere: sette furti in 6 mesi

    Riccione. Aria di festa per il centrosinistra: Angelini sindaco già al primo turno?

    Cattolica. Fiamme in una stanza, intervengono i vigili del fuoco

    Rimini. Nessuna vittima covid in provincia, 113 i nuovi casi

    RIMINI. Primo fine settimana di servizio per gli street tutor nella zona della marina e di viale Vespucci

    Bellaria. Urta ciclista con l’auto e gli rompe il femore, poi si dà alla fuga

    Bellaria. (VIDEO) Ubriaco fradicio semina il panico in zona pedonale, tampona auto e picchia automobilista

    RASSEGNA STAMPA – La prima pagina del Corriere Romagna

    Cattolica. Giovane violentata in spiaggia

    Cattolica. Varchi chiusi e parcheggi selvaggi: polemiche sul lungomare

    Le sfide delle comunali, 13 i ballottaggi

    Giu 14, 2022

    Saranno 13 i ballottaggi dei capoluoghi in programma il 26 giugno, dopo la tornata elettorale di domenica scorsa. Le urne hanno dato il verdetto per altrettanti sindaci: 9 sono andati al centrodestra, a cui si può aggiungere Messina in cui ha vinto il candidato di una lista civica che fa riferimento al centrodestra. Tre i sindaci al centrosinistra. Palermo ha cambiato colore (da Cs a Cd) e Lodi ha fatto il contrario (da Cd a Cs).

    Per quanto riguarda i ballottaggi, 7 vedono in testa il centrosinistra, 5 il centrodestra, uno una lista civica.
       

    Ecco il prospetto dei 26 capoluoghi.
    ALESSANDRIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – ASTI (cd) Centrodestra

    – CUNEO (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – COMO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – LODI (cd) Centrosinistra – MONZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

    – GENOVA (cd) Centrodestra

    – LA SPEZIA (cd) Centrodestra

    – BELLUNO (civ) Centrodestra

    – PADOVA (cs) Centrosinistra

    – VERONA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – GORIZIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

    – PARMA (ex M5s) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – PIACENZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – LUCCA (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs

    – PISTOIA (cd) Centrodestra

    – VITERBO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa civica

    – RIETI (cd) Centrodestra

    – FROSINONE (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

    – L’AQUILA (cd) Centrodestra

    – BARLETTA (commis.) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

    – TARANTO (commis.) Centrosinistra

    – CATANZARO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd

    – ORISTANO (cd) Centrodestra

    – PALERMO (cs) Centrodestra –

    MESSINA (commis.) Civico di centrodestra. 
       


    Giu 14, 2022

