Le sfide delle comunali, 13 i ballottaggi

Saranno 13 i ballottaggi dei capoluoghi in programma il 26 giugno, dopo la tornata elettorale di domenica scorsa. Le urne hanno dato il verdetto per altrettanti sindaci: 9 sono andati al centrodestra, a cui si può aggiungere Messina in cui ha vinto il candidato di una lista civica che fa riferimento al centrodestra. Tre i sindaci al centrosinistra. Palermo ha cambiato colore (da Cs a Cd) e Lodi ha fatto il contrario (da Cd a Cs).
Per quanto riguarda i ballottaggi, 7 vedono in testa il centrosinistra, 5 il centrodestra, uno una lista civica.
Ecco il prospetto dei 26 capoluoghi.
————————————————————— –
ALESSANDRIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– ASTI (cd) Centrodestra
– CUNEO (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– COMO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– LODI (cd) Centrosinistra – MONZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
– GENOVA (cd) Centrodestra
– LA SPEZIA (cd) Centrodestra
– BELLUNO (civ) Centrodestra
– PADOVA (cs) Centrosinistra
– VERONA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– GORIZIA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
– PARMA (ex M5s) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– PIACENZA (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– LUCCA (cs) Ballottaggio, in testa cs
– PISTOIA (cd) Centrodestra
– VITERBO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa civica
– RIETI (cd) Centrodestra
– FROSINONE (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
– L’AQUILA (cd) Centrodestra
– BARLETTA (commis.) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
– TARANTO (commis.) Centrosinistra
– CATANZARO (cd) Ballottaggio, in testa cd
– ORISTANO (cd) Centrodestra
– PALERMO (cs) Centrodestra –
MESSINA (commis.) Civico di centrodestra.
—
