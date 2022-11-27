    • Mondiali: Spagna-Germania 1-1

    (ANSA) – ROMA, 27 NOV – Spagna-Germania 1-1 (0-0) in una
    partita della seconda giornata del gruppo E ai Mondiali in Qatar
    allo Stadio Al Bayt di Al Khawr: SPAGNA (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba
    (38′ st Balde), Gavi (21′ st Nico Williams), Busquets, Pedri,
    Ferran Torres (9′ st Morata), Asensio (21′ st Koke), Dani Olmo.
        (25 Ansu Fati, 19 Soler, 2 Azpilicueta, 13 Raya, 3 García, 15
    Guillamón, 6 Llorente, 22 Sarabia, 4 Torres, 1 Sánchez, 17
    Pino). All.: Luis Enrique.
        GERMANIA (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer (25′ st Klostermann), Sule,
    Rüdiger, Raum (42′ st Schlotterbeck), Kimmich, Gündogan (25′ st
    Sané), Gnabry (40′ st Hofmann), Goretzka, Musiala, Muller (25′
    st Füllkrug). (25 Bella-Kotchap, 20 Günter, 17 Brandt, 7
    Havertz, 24 Adeyemi, 12 Trapp, 22 ter Stegen, 11 Götze, 4
    Ginter, 26 Moukoko). All.: Flick
    Arbitro: Makkelie (Ola)
    Reti: nel st, 17′ Morata, 38′ Fullkrug
    Recupero: 2′ e 6′
    Angoli: 6-4 per la Spagna
    Ammoniti: Kehrer, Busquets, Goretzka e Kimmich per gioco
    scorretto
    Note: gol di Rudiger annullato dal Var al 40′. (ANSA).
       


