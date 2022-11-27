Mondiali: Spagna-Germania 1-1

Condividi l'articolo

(ANSA) – ROMA, 27 NOV – Spagna-Germania 1-1 (0-0) in una

partita della seconda giornata del gruppo E ai Mondiali in Qatar

allo Stadio Al Bayt di Al Khawr: SPAGNA (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba

(38′ st Balde), Gavi (21′ st Nico Williams), Busquets, Pedri,

Ferran Torres (9′ st Morata), Asensio (21′ st Koke), Dani Olmo.

(25 Ansu Fati, 19 Soler, 2 Azpilicueta, 13 Raya, 3 García, 15

Guillamón, 6 Llorente, 22 Sarabia, 4 Torres, 1 Sánchez, 17

Pino). All.: Luis Enrique.

GERMANIA (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer (25′ st Klostermann), Sule,

Rüdiger, Raum (42′ st Schlotterbeck), Kimmich, Gündogan (25′ st

Sané), Gnabry (40′ st Hofmann), Goretzka, Musiala, Muller (25′

st Füllkrug). (25 Bella-Kotchap, 20 Günter, 17 Brandt, 7

Havertz, 24 Adeyemi, 12 Trapp, 22 ter Stegen, 11 Götze, 4

Ginter, 26 Moukoko). All.: Flick

Arbitro: Makkelie (Ola)

Reti: nel st, 17′ Morata, 38′ Fullkrug

Recupero: 2′ e 6′

Angoli: 6-4 per la Spagna

Ammoniti: Kehrer, Busquets, Goretzka e Kimmich per gioco

scorretto

Note: gol di Rudiger annullato dal Var al 40′. (ANSA).



