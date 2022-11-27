Mondiali: Spagna-Germania 1-1

(ANSA) – ROMA, 27 NOV – Spagna-Germania 1-1 (0-0) in una
partita della seconda giornata del gruppo E ai Mondiali in Qatar
allo Stadio Al Bayt di Al Khawr: SPAGNA (4-3-3): Unai Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba
(38′ st Balde), Gavi (21′ st Nico Williams), Busquets, Pedri,
Ferran Torres (9′ st Morata), Asensio (21′ st Koke), Dani Olmo.
(25 Ansu Fati, 19 Soler, 2 Azpilicueta, 13 Raya, 3 García, 15
Guillamón, 6 Llorente, 22 Sarabia, 4 Torres, 1 Sánchez, 17
Pino). All.: Luis Enrique.
GERMANIA (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer (25′ st Klostermann), Sule,
Rüdiger, Raum (42′ st Schlotterbeck), Kimmich, Gündogan (25′ st
Sané), Gnabry (40′ st Hofmann), Goretzka, Musiala, Muller (25′
st Füllkrug). (25 Bella-Kotchap, 20 Günter, 17 Brandt, 7
Havertz, 24 Adeyemi, 12 Trapp, 22 ter Stegen, 11 Götze, 4
Ginter, 26 Moukoko). All.: Flick
Arbitro: Makkelie (Ola)
Reti: nel st, 17′ Morata, 38′ Fullkrug
Recupero: 2′ e 6′
Angoli: 6-4 per la Spagna
Ammoniti: Kehrer, Busquets, Goretzka e Kimmich per gioco
scorretto
Note: gol di Rudiger annullato dal Var al 40′. (ANSA).
—
