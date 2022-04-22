Rimini. Perde gamba dopo trombosi e lancia raccolta fondi per comprare protesi

Condividi l'articolo

Mi chiamo Maurizio, ho 53 anni, sono nato e cresciuto a Rimini, dove tutt’ora vivo con la mia splendida famiglia, circondato dal calore degli amici, che mi hanno sostenuto e incoraggiato anche dopo quel terribile 29 giugno 2021 che mi ha cambiato la vita!!! Non potrò mai scordare quel giorno in cui ho detto addio ad una parte importante di me a seguito dell’amputazione della gamba sinistra dovuta ad una trombosi inaspettata di cui ancora si ignora la causa.

Due sono gli obiettivi che mi sono prefissato:

il raggiungimento dell’autonomia nella vita privata e lavorativa

ritornare a quella passione che mi accomuna agli amici di una vita: la bici.

Grazie alla moderna tecnologia, gli utlimi modelli di protesi hanno raggiunto livelli talmente sofisticati da far (quasi) dimenticare a chi le indossa che quel braccio o quella gamba non fanno parte del proprio corpo.

Spesso, però, le cifre di una protesi comprese di intervento e di riabilitazione, raggiungono costi esorbitanti: ecco perché ho bisogno del vostro aiuto! Avrò in primis bisogno di una protesi che mi consenta di condurre una vita normale, senza dover dipendere dagli altri e, se mai questo sogno dovesse realilzzarsi, una anche che mi consenta di tornare in sella alla mia due ruote. Le due protesi, infatti, non sono purtroppo intercambiabili…

English version

My name is Maurizio, I am 53 years old, I was born and raised in Rimini, where I still live with my wonderful family, surrounded by the warmth of friends, who supported and encouraged me even after that terrible 29 June 2021 that changed my life!!! I can never forget that day when I said goodbye to an important part of myself following the amputation of my left leg due to an unexpected thrombosis whose cause is still unknown. I have set myself two objectives:

The achievement of autonomy in private and working life

To return to that passion that unites me with lifelong friends: the bike.

Thanks to modern technology, the latest models of prostheses have reached levels so sophisticated that the wearer (almost) forgets that that arm or leg is not part of one’s body.

Often, however, the figures of a prosthesis including intervention and rehabilitation, reach exorbitant costs: that’s why I need your help! I will first need a prosthesis that allows me to lead a normal life, without having to depend on others and, if ever this dream comes true, one that also allows me to get back on my two wheels. The two prostheses, in fact, are unfortunately not interchangeable…

Per partecipare alla raccolta: