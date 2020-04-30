RITIRO DEL PERMESSO DI SOGGIORNO ELETTRONICO

L’ingresso all’Ufficio Immigrazione di via Bonsi n°38 per il RITIRO DEL PERMESSO DI SOGGIORNO ELETTRONICO viene rigidamente regolamentato sulla base dell’orario di appuntamento, riportato su SMS inviato dagli uffici postali. Coloro che non osserveranno l’orario o la data dell’appuntamento, per poter accedere al competente sportello, dovranno ritirare all’ingresso dell’Ufficio Immigrazione, apposito ticket numerato (in distribuzione per ogni giornata dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 08.30 alle ore 11.00) e attendere il proprio turno.

Per il FOTOSEGNALAMENTO E L’IDENTIFICAZIONE, l’ingresso è regolamentato sulla base dell’orario di appuntamento, riportato su lettera di convocazione rilasciato dagli uffici postali. Coloro che non osserveranno la data dell’appuntamento, per poter accedere al competente sportello, dovranno ritirare all’ingresso dell’Ufficio Immigrazione, apposito ticket numerato (in distribuzione per ogni giornata dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 08.30 alle ore 11.00) e attendere il proprio turno. L’anzidetta modalità di accesso al competente sportello dell’Ufficio Immigrazione – ritiro all’ingresso dell’Ufficio Immigrazione di un apposito ticket numerato (in distribuzione per ogni giornata dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 08.30 alle ore 11.00) – dovrà essere rispettata anche per la trattazione delle seguenti pratiche: – Carte di soggiorno UE per familiari stranieri di cittadini comunitari (quindi anche italiani) (D. L.vo n. 30/2007) – Cure Mediche – – Famiglia (art 19 comma 2 lett c) D. L.vo 286/98) – solo primo rilascio – Famiglia (art. 30 comma 1 lett. d) D. L.vo 286/98) – solo primo rilascio – Famiglia per coesione (art 30 comma 1 lett. c) D. L.vo 286/98) – solo primo rilascio – Famiglia assistenza minori – (ex art 31 D. L.vo n 286/98) – Protezione sussidiaria – (rinnovo) – Vacanze lavoro – Dichiarazioni di presenza in relazione all’ingresso in Italia per motivi di Turismo, Affari, Invito e studio breve (per soggiorni di massimo 90 giorni) – Dichiarazioni di ospitalità ex articolo 7 d.lgs. n°286/98 – Richiesta, integrazione o istanza relative a procedimenti in trattazione. Per evitare inutili e gravose code, si invita a rispettare l’orario di convocazione.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Immigration Office Entrance, located in Via Bonsi 38, where Electronic Residence Permits can be withdrawn, is strictly regulated according to the date and time given to the applicants through SMS by Italian Post Offices.

Those who do not observe the date and time given, must take the numbered ticket at the Immigration Office Entrance (available Mondays to Fridays from 08:30 to 11:00 o’clock a.m.) and wait for their turn.

FINGERPRINT TAKING AND IDENTIFICATION PROCEDURE are according to the date and time written in the letter issued by Italian Post Offices.

Those who do not respect the date and time indicated in the letter must take the numbered ticket at the Immigration Office Entrance (tickets will be available Mondays to Fridays from 08:30 to 11:00 o’clock a.m.) and wait for their turn.

The above-mentioned procedure at the Immigration Office Entrance shall be followed also in the cases listed below:

EU Residence Cards for EU Citizens’ family members (and consequently Italian nationals) under Legislative Decree N°30/2007.

Medical Care.

Family (art.19, paragraph 2, letter c) Legislative Decree N°286/98, first release only.

Family (art.30, paragraph 1, letter d) Legislative Decree N°286/98, first release only.

Family reunion (art.30, paragraph 1, letter c) Legislative Decree N°286/98, first release only.

Family with children under the age of 18 (former art.31, Legislative Decree N°286/98).

Subsidiary protection (renewal).

Work permit (during holiday periods)

Statement of permanence in Italy for tourism, business, upon invitation for a short period of stay and/or study (up to a maximum of 90 days).

Statement of being able to accommodate (former art.7 of Legislative Decree N°286/98.

Applications, addenda to previous applications or requests relating to ongoing application procedures.

In order to avoid useless and long queues you are required to respect the DATE and TIME indicated.